Pet store owners charged with animal cruelty

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Pet store owners are facing animal cruelty charges in Luzerne County.

Charges were filed Monday against Syelechia and Jennifer Solis, the owners of Great 8 Reptiles in Plymouth.

In May, humane officers found animals living in filthy conditions, along with dead animals in the store.

In total, 116 animals were removed from the property.

Syelechia and Jennifer Solis each face 284 counts of animal cruelty and neglect charges in Luzerne County.