Three Dog Bakery hosted the fundraiser to help raise money for Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

KINGSTON, Pa. — In Luzerne County pets donned their spookiest and cutest costumes for a fundraiser.

Three Dog Bakery hosted the Halloween Pet Photo Fundraiser to help raise money for Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

The pictures were $10 each.

Pets of all different shapes and sizes lined up to get their pictures taken.

Afterward, owners were able to grab some treats for their animals at the bakery.