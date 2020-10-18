Pet food distribution held in Luzerne County

The Luzerne County Animal Response Team hosted the drive-thru food distribution at the Midway Shopping Center.

WYOMING, Pa. — Many people have been feeling the pinch of the pandemic, and one organization in Luzerne County wanted to make sure local pets don't go hungry.

The Luzerne County Animal Response Team hosted the drive-thru food distribution Sunday morning at the Midway Shopping Center.

Pet owners drove up and volunteers loaded the pet supplies into their car.

Volunteers say the turnout was even more than they expected.

"We had a very good response, we actually exceeded what we thought was going to happen actually from the first couple of hours posting about it! We actually ran out of allocated cat food," said Jeff Chopick, volunteer.