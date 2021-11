Firefighters were called Tuesday morning to Beech Mountain Lakes, a gated community near Drums.

DRUMS, Pa. — State police are trying to track down a person of interest after a fire Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

Troopers want to find David Carls.

They say Carls, 57, is driving a black Jeep Cherokee with a PA plate PZA787B Zoological Society plate with a tiger on it.

State police say Carls is considered armed and dangerous if you know where he is, you're asked to call 911.