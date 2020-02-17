Enjoying the Perks of Presidents Day

Usually a day off from school in the middle of winter means bad weather, but that wasn't the case this Presidents Day in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Folks in Luzerne County were taking advantage of the sunshine and mild temperatures on this Presidents Day.

"Yes, I'm bundled up, but it's still so nice out," said Nicole Vu of Swoyersville. "I get so stuffy in the house staying in all day. You got to get outside and have some fresh air especially on a day like today."

"It's a beautiful day, we just decided to go for a walk, let the baby get some fresh air and gotta soak it up while ya can," said Nicole Feigenblatt of Kingston.

People out at the park tell Newswatch 16 they are not only taking advantage of the Presidents Day sunshine but the Presidents Day sales, too.

"I already got my emails and notifications about the Carter's sale, so I'll probably be getting her more clothes," laughed Vu.

Some moms say they'd prefer to spend the day outside and shop online later.

"Yes, a lot of emails, I much rather shop online it's just easier too many crowds," added Feigenblatt.

Others, like Peter Fedorchak of Mountain Top, found a way for his wife to take advantage of sales in stores and he enjoyed the weather at the same time.

"Matter of fact, I cleaned my windows when I was waiting for her in one of the stores so yeah, it is a beautiful day," explained Fedorchak.