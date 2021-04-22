People relieved a new bike lane will be installed along a busy road in Mountain Top

State funding will be used to upgrade Park Road. The biggest addition will be a new bike lane that will keep cyclists away from oncoming cars.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — People taking advantage of the Wright Township Recreation Park in Mountain Top say the aptly named Park Road sees a lot of traffic on a daily basis.



“There's a lot of through traffic throughout the day and then especially on the weekends. The park's often busy, we got baseball, softball right up there. So, a lot of traffic throughout,” said Chris Harman from Whitehaven.



“Yes, to cut through from the back road to the main road, there are a lot of vehicle and tons of people, the parking lot is always filled,” said Rachael Baratta of Drums.

Now news that $685,984 of state funding will be used to upgrade Park Road has people here feeling some relief about any safety concerns all that traffic might bring.

The biggest addition will be a new bike lane that will be installed to keep cyclists away from oncoming cars.

“You know enjoy the park more, be safer as far as biking. It's kind of dangerous on the road with a bike,” said Justin Hudak of Dorrance.



“I love it. I think it will be a great way for bikers to be safe and enjoy the weather,” said Donna Shrader of Mountain Top.

Curbs and sidewalks will also go up along Park Road giving people a safe place to walk or run.