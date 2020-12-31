People rally to support police chief in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A police chief in Luzerne County says he's grateful for the support of his community after he learns his contract to stay on the job will be renewed.
About two dozen people rallied outside the Mountaintop Municipal Building in support of Wright Township Police Chief Royce Engler.
The Wright Township supervisors met via zoom this afternoon.
Chief Engler's contract was renewed through December 2021.
The chief says because of the community, he still has a job.
"Without the community support, this would have never happened. This is terrific. I'm very, very indebted to them," Engler said.
During the meeting, one supervisor said it was only a rumor that the chief's contract wouldn't be renewed, and no decision had been made about the position in Wright Township.