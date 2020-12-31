People rally to support police chief in Luzerne County

Wright Township Chief Royce Engler's contract was renewed through December 2021.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A police chief in Luzerne County says he's grateful for the support of his community after he learns his contract to stay on the job will be renewed.

About two dozen people rallied outside the Mountaintop Municipal Building in support of Wright Township Police Chief Royce Engler.

The Wright Township supervisors met via zoom this afternoon.

Chief Engler's contract was renewed through December 2021.

The chief says because of the community, he still has a job.

"Without the community support, this would have never happened. This is terrific. I'm very, very indebted to them," Engler said.