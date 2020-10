Folks picked up trash and raked leaves in Wilkes-Barre while others build beds in Plains.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Folks cleaned up trash and raked leaves in Wilkes-Barre.

The group cleaned up along Arch Street and Blackman Street in the Diamond City.

Also, people were building beds in Luzerne County.

The organization "Sleep in a Heavenly Place" builds beds for children who unfortunately usually have to sleep on floors or in unsafe conditions.

Volunteers built beds at the Plains Lions Club Pavilion.