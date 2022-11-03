People in Luzerne County preparing for storm

A snowstorm in March is not uncommon for our area but does cause some disruptions. People in Luzerne County were stocking up on the essentials.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Whether you can stay home or you need to hit the road, plenty of people are preparing for the upcoming snowstorm that's expected to pack a punch.

"Just the regular everyday stuff and milk and bread if there is any," said Ken Woodeshick, Hanover.

Gerrity's in Hanover Township was busy for a Friday night.

Lots of people with packed carts picking up the essentials before the impending snowstorm.

"Well, we just plan to make the most of it. I am going to make a big pot of Polish Piggies for my husband and son because they love it. They will probably be out shoveling all day," said Donna Willis, Warrior Run.

While a snowstorm in March isn't a shock to people, it is a bit frustrating considering spring is knocking on our doorsteps.

"Yeah and I mean flowers and stuff are coming up. I mean though it'll be in the 50s in a couple days. Almost over," said Woodeshick.

Some people can grab their groceries, go home and wait out the storm. For others, it's a bit more challenging, truck drivers being one group of people.

PennDOT put a truck ban on Interstates starting at 7 a.m. in the morning unless the trucks have chains or traction devices.

Some truck drivers we spoke with think it's better to be safe than sorry.

"Well, better be prepared that's all I know. If it's as bad as it's been up north, it's gonna get bad out here," said truck driver Neil Forlenza.

"Oh it can get pretty dangerous. You see a lot of things on the side of the road. I mean trucks in ditches, a lot of accidents and stuff like that, so," said truck driver Kenan Sisic.

For more information on those travel restrictions, visit 511PA's website by clicking here.