People in Luzerne County preparing for storm

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Whether you can stay home or you need to hit the road, plenty of people are preparing for the upcoming snowstorm that's expected to pack a punch.
"Just the regular everyday stuff and milk and bread if there is any," said Ken Woodeshick, Hanover.
Gerrity's in Hanover Township was busy for a Friday night.
Lots of people with packed carts picking up the essentials before the impending snowstorm.
"Well, we just plan to make the most of it. I am going to make a big pot of Polish Piggies for my husband and son because they love it. They will probably be out shoveling all day," said Donna Willis, Warrior Run.
While a snowstorm in March isn't a shock to people, it is a bit frustrating considering spring is knocking on our doorsteps.
"Yeah and I mean flowers and stuff are coming up. I mean though it'll be in the 50s in a couple days. Almost over," said Woodeshick.
Some people can grab their groceries, go home and wait out the storm. For others, it's a bit more challenging, truck drivers being one group of people.
PennDOT put a truck ban on Interstates starting at 7 a.m. in the morning unless the trucks have chains or traction devices.
Some truck drivers we spoke with think it's better to be safe than sorry.
"Well, better be prepared that's all I know. If it's as bad as it's been up north, it's gonna get bad out here," said truck driver Neil Forlenza.
"Oh it can get pretty dangerous. You see a lot of things on the side of the road. I mean trucks in ditches, a lot of accidents and stuff like that, so," said truck driver Kenan Sisic.
For more information on those travel restrictions, visit 511PA's website by clicking here.
