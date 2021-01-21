NAACP chapters of PA, Wilkes-Barre react to historic inauguration day

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — As the nation saw its 46th president be sworn into office in Washington, D.C., many in the country were focused on the woman in this inauguration that will be a part of our country's history.



Kamala Harris became the first African American and South Asian female to take the oath for the office of the Vice President.



Newswatch 16 got reaction to Harris's historic moment from the NAACP for the chapter in Wilkes-Barre as well as the one for the state of Pennsylvania.



“It gave me hope, I'm a new president in this position and it just gives me hope that the future is bright,” said Jimel Calliste, the president for the NAACP Wilkes-Barre #2036.



"Well, obviously we were incredibly proud to see Vice President Kamala Harris get sworn in and we were also very hopeful,” said Kenneth Huston, the president of the Pennsylvania NAACP.



Both men agree today's inauguration comes as a relief after seeing rioters storm the capitol on January 6.



“For me, it was transformational, motivational to say the least. To see Vice President Harris and the transfer of power to be so peaceful,” said Calliste.



“It was refreshing and hopeful for us to see the transfer of power and democracy in true form,” said Huston.



And it was another African American woman at the inauguration grabbing attention for her historic role.