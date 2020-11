The lucky winner bought the ticket at Fuel One Gas & Convenience Store in White Haven.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — A lottery player hit the jackpot with a ticket sold over the weekend in Luzerne County.

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Saturday, November 21 drawing matched all five balls drawn — 7, 26, 2,7 29, 37 — to win $250,000.

Fuel One Gas & Convenience Store on Church Street in White Haven gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.