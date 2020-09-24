Tank tour: A rare look inside where your water comes from

The new paint job on a Pennsylvania American Water tank allowed for a unique opportunity for a chance to explore inside.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The 900,000-gallon Pennsylvania American Water tank off Hillside Road in Kingston Township has a fresh coat of paint inside and out for the first time in 25 years, all to make sure drinking water stored in this tank stays clean.

"The steel would corrode if we didn't have a protective barrier on it, so that's why we add the protection. And 25 years is a nice lifespan for a tank coating system," said Ralph Wawrzyniakowski, the project management engineer.

For Matthew Hawk and his mother Rachel, it's a nice way to break up virtual learning at home.

"It's been tough, I'm not going to lie, definitely. So it was nice to get out of the house for a little while, get away from the computer," Rachel Hawk said.

Hawk says she was thrilled to give her son a learning opportunity he might not have received otherwise.

"He's asked me questions about where water comes from before, like in the tub you know. So on the way here, I explained to him this is where your water comes from and you're going to find out."

The rehab and repaint project cost a little over $500,000. This is one of 40 tanks Pennsylvania American Water uses to serve 70 municipalities in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

"It's always great to see youngsters jump inside and check out our water infrastructure and learn firsthand why it's so important. It's also great to kind of lead them in the right path to show them that infrastructure is an important part of our community and why we invest our money here," said Wawrzyniakowski.

