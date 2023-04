Pennsylvania American Water is flushing its system to clear up some discoloration due to a water main break.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water customers in Luzerne County may be noticing some discoloration in their water.

That's because a water main broke along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township Tuesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania American Water is flushing the system to get rid of the problem, the company says customers' water should clear up soon.