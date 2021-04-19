PennDOT wants feedback on East Main Street project in Nanticoke

PennDOT says the work will not begin until the spring of 2023.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — PennDOT says it has big plans for East Main Street in the city of Nanticoke.



The agency has pictures on its website to give the public a view of the East Main Street Streetscape Project.



PennDOT will upgrade sidewalks and crosswalks and add a new traffic signal.

Now, PennDOT is asking people for their feedback by filling out this online questionnaire.

PennDOT says it will be taking public feedback on this project from now until April 30th.

“It needs it really bad. It's been a mess for a long time. And seeing it done would be a great thing. Great for the businesses around here too,” said Lisa Szczucki, who used to live in Nanticoke but moved to Slocum Township after selling her house.

PennDOT says the work on East Main Street won't start until the spring of 2023 and is expected to be finished in the fall of that year.

You can read the full plan for East Main Street here.