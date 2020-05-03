PennDOT using high-tech gear to watch for speeders in work zones

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT will begin enforcing its statewide Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program next week at more than a half dozen locations statewide.
None of the enforcement zones are in our area.
- Berks County on I-78
- Northeast Extension (I-476) in Montgomery County
- I-83 in York County
- Route 1 in Bucks and Philadelphia Counties
- Route 309 in Bucks County
There are some signs on I-81 in our area, including Luzerne County.
Violators will receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice and $150 fine for third and subsequent offenses.
These violations are civil penalties only; no points will be assessed to driver's licenses.