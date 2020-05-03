x
PennDOT using high-tech gear to watch for speeders in work zones

Drivers caught on camera speeding through a PennDOT work zone can expect a ticket starting next week.
Work zone cameras will soon keep an eye on speeding drivers.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT will begin enforcing its statewide Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program next week at more than a half dozen locations statewide.

None of the enforcement zones are in our area.

The current locations are:

  • Berks County on I-78
  • Northeast Extension (I-476) in Montgomery County
  • I-83 in York County
  • Route 1 in Bucks and Philadelphia Counties
  • Route 309 in Bucks County

There are some signs on I-81 in our area, including Luzerne County.

Violators will receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice and $150 fine for third and subsequent offenses.

These violations are civil penalties only; no points will be assessed to driver's licenses.

Get more information from PennDOT here.