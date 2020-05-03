PennDOT using high-tech gear to watch for speeders in work zones

Drivers caught on camera speeding through a PennDOT work zone can expect a ticket starting next week.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT will begin enforcing its statewide Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program next week at more than a half dozen locations statewide.

None of the enforcement zones are in our area.

Berks County on I-78

Northeast Extension (I-476) in Montgomery County

I-83 in York County

Route 1 in Bucks and Philadelphia Counties

Route 309 in Bucks County

There are some signs on I-81 in our area, including Luzerne County.

Violators will receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice and $150 fine for third and subsequent offenses.