Due to the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 81 in the region.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Due to the winter weather, PennDOT has issued some speed restrictions on highways.

The speed limit on Interstate 80 from Venango County in western PA to Interstate 81 in Luzerne County has been reduced to 45 miles per hour.

Interstate 81 from Allentown to Stroudsburg also has a speed restriction of 45 miles per hour.