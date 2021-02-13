PennDOT enacts travel restrictions for upcoming winter weather

The travel restrictions began at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and will continue until further notice.

PennDOT is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel in anticipation of winter weather and icy conditions throughout the state. Travel restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways will remain until conditions warrant their removal.

Beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, vehicle restrictions are enacted on the following roadways:

The entire length of Interstate 76/276 (PA Turnpike mainline) in both directions; and

The entire length of Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) in both directions;

Beginning at 12:15 p.m., vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways:

The entire length of Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions;

Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 80;

The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 95 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 176 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 283 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 295 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 476 (non-tolled portion) in both directions; and

The entire length of Interstate 676 in both directions.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); and

Motorcycles.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other roadways could be added depending on changing conditions.

PennDOT encourages motorists to check road conditions by using 511PA.com.