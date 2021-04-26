PennDOT employee hit in work zone

The employee was in an active work zone along the Cross Valley Expressway.

A PennDOT worker was hit by an oversized load on Monday morning in Luzerne County.

State police say Thomas Vitale, of Nanticoke, was hit while using a jackhammer in an active work zone along the Cross Valley Expressway in Plains Township.

Vitale was taken to the hospital. So far there is no word on his condition.

The driver of the oversized load is from Dauphin County. There is no word yet if the driver will face charges.