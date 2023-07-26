Penguins 'stuff the bus' for kids in Luzerne County

School supplies and personal items will go to students in eight local school districts.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There's a Martz bus parked outside the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins practice facility on Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre, but it's not waiting for the team.

The Penguins and the United Way of the Wyoming Valley are asking the community to help them stuff the bus with school supplies and personal care items for students in Luzerne County.

The donations will be distributed among eight school districts in our area ahead of the new school year.

"There are a lot of kids that just don't have enough. There are families that need a little help, and sometimes just a little bit of help goes a long way," said Luzerne resident Sally Craze.

You can stop by and stuff the bus until 7 p.m. Friday in Wilkes-Barre.

Tomorrow's the day! Bring us new and unused pencils, markers, crayons, notebooks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine... Posted by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Thursday, August 3, 2023