Penguins 5K held in Luzerne County

All the proceeds will help provide opportunities for children to experience hockey.

LUZERNE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins got people moving on Sunday morning in Luzerne County.

The first ever Penguins 5K was held at Cheder Menachem in Luzerne.

More than 800 participants laced up their running shoes for the 5K.

Awards were presented to the top three finishers and the winners in each age group, and everyone was given a voucher for a baby pens home game for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

"I thought they did a fantastic job today. It was a really well-run race. Trail was in good condition considering it was raining, and it was fast on the way back," said David Bass of Shavertown.

"Oh, I love it. I love that the money is going back to kids to get them into sports," said Eryn Milius of Dallas.