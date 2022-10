Officials have not said if anyone is in custody.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Hanover Township.

The Luzerne County coroner says 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage of Hanover Township was struck by a vehicle on South Main Street just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

She later died at the hospital.

