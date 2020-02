A 35-year-old man was hurt after he was hit Thursday night while walking along Route 11 near Hunlock Creek. The driver was also hurt.

HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men were taken to the hospital after a pedestrian accident in Luzerne County.

Police say a 71-year-old man was driving on Route 11 between Shickshinny and Hunlock Creek when he hit a pedestrian around 8:30 Thursday night.

Police aren't releasing any names or conditions, but say the person walking was a 35-year-old man from Plymouth.