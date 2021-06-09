Pastor describes damage after vandals make mess inside Wilkes-Barre church

It will take several days and thousands of dollars to clean up the mess inside the Parsons Primitive Methodist Church.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Fire extinguishers were set off inside the Parsons Primitive Methodist Church in Wilkes-Barre on Monday, leaving residue on bookshelves, all over the floor, even in between piano keys.

Pastor Andy Jerome said he discovered this and more after church staff called him Monday evening.

"Dust was still in the air at the time," said Pastor Jerome. "The defecation on the chair and the American flag, the Bible being ripped up on the pulpit—I was just shocked that this would be done in a house of worship. Not just any church, any house of worship, that somebody would have that much disrespect."

The pastor believes the vandals got into the church through a cellar door that failed to latch properly.

Now, cleaning crews are taking care of their mess. It will cost the church a minimum of $7,000.

"Tile floors all have to be not only swept but then have to be mopped several times just to make sure that all the residue from the fire extinguishers are up and out of there because that stuff is toxic," said Jerome.

Even though the cleanup is going to take a while and a lot of weekly events had to be canceled at the church, the pastor tells Newswatch 16 this incident brought a lot of positive things to light for him and his congregation.

"The community's on our side, and that's an awesome, awesome realization in the midst of all that negative stuff," said Jerome.

Pastor Jerome said he has received calls from the police chief, mayor, community members, and other churches offering to help.

"'What can we do, what can we help?' People have sent money already, I mean just unbelievable," added Jerome. "The Daughters of the American Revolution is replacing our flag. I mean, it's just amazing."