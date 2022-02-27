Pasta dinner helps Pittston church

PITTSTON, Pa. — Supporting a church in Luzerne County in a tasty way.
St. Joseph Marello Church along William Street in Pittston hosted their annual take-out pasta dinner Sunday.
Dinners included a choice of pasta or polenta, bread, salad, and all the fixings.
Officials with the church say volunteers help make the dinner special and that helps the church continue to run.
"We get a good turnout and it's quick and easy - we have lots of help, lots of volunteers in the kitchen, and it's a good event. Every fundraiser is important these days. It helps the bottom line quite a bit, which always gets more and more expensive," said Father Joseph Elston, Pastor at St. Joseph Marello.
More than four hundred pasta and polenta dinners were sold today here in Luzerne County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.