The JCC in Kingston is offering takeout meals for the holiday.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Passover begins Saturday night - marking an important weekend for Jewish people across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Passover commemorates the Hebrew's liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt.

Most years, the JCC in Kingston would be hosting a Seder dinner this weekend.

This year, however, the JCC is offering takeout meals for folks to share at home as they mark the solemn holiday.