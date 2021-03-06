Party On The Patio returns!

Despite the cloudy skies and chance for storms, a rockin' summer tradition is making a comeback.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — With gray skies overhead and rain coming down, Party on the Patio was back at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township for the first time in almost two years.

It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Holly Mackar of Throop wasn’t going to miss opening night.

“I had to come out. I didn't care if the weather was going to be bad at all. I brought my umbrella and a change of socks,” Mackar said.

A Led Zeppelin tribute band played for the crowd.

It seemed just like old times, people could grab a bite to eat from food trucks or have a drink with plenty of beers on tap.

Debra Kennedy has been coming to Party on the Patio for ten years.

She said it was tough missing out last year.

“Oh, I couldn't wait! We love Party on the Patio. Every week I'm here,” Kennedy said.

Mohegan Sun Pocono also couldn’t wait.

The venue took a financial hit because it had to cancel concerts last year.

“We really missed that energy last year. We couldn't gather, we couldn't be together, that was really tough. This year we are just looking forward to getting back to those old times and feel normal again,” Mohegan Sun Pocono Director of Events Jennifer Ducharme said.

Mike Potocek came all the way from Utah to get in on the fun.

He used to live in the area and came to Party on the Patio for years. Having it back, was cause for celebration.

“It's like Christmas. Well, you know what, it's better than Christmas,” Potocek said.

Party on the Patio happens every Thursday night.