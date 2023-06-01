Party on the Patio returns

PLAINS, Pa. — Party on the Patio is back at Mohegan Pennsylvania in Luzerne County.
The 16-week concert series kicked off in Plains Township.
Tribute bands and local food trucks will be featured each week.
"I mean, it kinda is a party, but it's still fun at the same time. We enjoy some good music, good food, good people. They all come together. It just honestly brings everyone together, and it's just peaceful. I love it," said Robert Flynn of Peckville.
Party on the Patio runs until September 14 at Mohegan Pennsylvania.
For a full list of bands, CLICK HERE.
