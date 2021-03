The outage is located along Highland Park Boulevard.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A power outage in Wilkes-Barre Township has more than one-hundred homes and businesses in the dark.

The outage is along Highland Park Boulevard, near Mohegan Sun Arena, from Coal Street to Mundy Street.

Drivers should treat any non-functioning traffic light as a stop sign.

There is no word on what caused the outage.

According to PPL, repairs should be completed by early Monday morning.