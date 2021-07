PennDOT hopes to have the street open by Friday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Part of a street is closed in Wilkes-Barre because of a bridge repair.

PennDOT says Wilkes-Barre Boulevard will be closed until Friday to make repairs on the South Street Bridge.

Traffic is blocked on the eastbound side of Wilkes-Barre Boulevard from Hazle Street to East Northampton Boulevard.