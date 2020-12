The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

According to PennDOT, a part of State Route 92 is closed due to a down tree in wires.

The closure was announced just before 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The road is closed between Lockville Road in Exeter Township, Luzerne County and the intersection of State Route 292 Exeter Township, Wyoming County.

PennDOT recommends motorists use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.