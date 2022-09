A wreck early Tuesday shut down the westbound lanes in the Sugarloaf area.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Part of a highway in Luzerne County was shut down overnight because of a rig wreck.

Interstate 80 westbound remains closed in the area of mile marker 250 in the Sugarloaf area after the crash around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to PennDOT.

A detour is in place.

There is no word from PennDOT on what led to the crash or how long I-80 will be closed.

Check real-time conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

UPDATE: Crash on I-80 westbound at Mile Post: 250.5. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) September 6, 2022