Part of I-81 in Luzerne County set to close as bridge project resumes

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — More delays are expected on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.
Work is continuing on the Suscon Road bridge project Wednesday night.
According to PennDOT, the southbound lanes of I-81 between Avoca and Pittston are scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
A detour will be in place; from Interstate 81 southbound, take Exit 178 (Avoca) to Route 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Dupont/Pittston.
PennDOT has not said if any other overnight work will take place later this week.
This construction is part of a bridge replacement project over the interstate.
