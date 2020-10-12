Part of highway closed after crash in Luzerne County

A part of Route 309 is closed after a crash early Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

Ashley police say the driver of a U-Haul truck lost control and ended up in a ditch around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Three people were inside, one was taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

Crews are working to clear up the scene and remove the truck.

Route 309 heading toward Wilkes-Barre is open to one lane.

The Interstate 81 northbound on-ramp (from 309 toward Mountain Top, where you take a left onto I-81 north) is closed.