Parking fines from street sweeping in Freeland

Paying the price to park. Dozens woke up to tickets on their cars in one Luzerne County community Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREELAND, Pa. — It was an expensive spring cleaning for some residents in Freeland.

Monday morning was the scheduled time for street sweeping in the borough. Signs warned drivers not to park on certain streets; many didn’t listen.

Residents had a costly start to their week. Freeland Borough Police shared a post on social media about cars parked in areas that had been marked off for street sweeping. Police ticketed 68 vehicles in just the first two hours of their patrol.

Off to a HORRIBLE start, folks! In just about two hours, we issued 68 street sweeping violations. Pictures were taken... Posted by Freeland Borough PD on Monday, April 4, 2022

"I’m always out here sweeping it up myself, but apparently there’s not that many concerned citizens," said David Raithmayer from Freeland.

Kevin Green said he was astonished when he found a ticket on his windshield.

He claims the signs weren’t up long enough.

"Sunday afternoon, I was in for the day. I never seen them," Green said. "Come out the next morning, there’s the ticket."

He was even more surprised when he realized how much it was going to cost him.

"Right here, second [line] from the top; $75," he said. "They should’ve gave a warning. They should’ve gave a phone call saying the street sweeping is tomorrow and give somebody some heads up."

Some residents were unforgiving.

"Laws are there," Raithmayer said. "We all profit by them and you don’t obey them, what happens, happens."

Green said he plans to take the issue up with the borough.

Residents who decide not to pay their tickets could receive a traffic citation and wind up in district court.