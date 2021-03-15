Parents protest virtual school in Wyoming Area

Parents say that is not good enough. They say it's not fair that sports are being held, but students are not in school full-time.

"It's frustrating because my kids don't even want to do it. They feel as though it's a prison situation when they read through the guidelines that the school has put into place. The kids have to wear masks on top of put plastic barriers around themselves and then they have to carry these plastic barriers with them throughout the building, and take them with them wherever they go from classroom to classroom on top of carrying their Chromebooks," Joanna Pechel said.