Parents protest virtual school in Wyoming Area

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — About a dozen parents and students in the Wyoming Area School District held a small protest Monday morning outside the high school in Exeter.
The district has been entirely virtual since the fall but plans to go to a hybrid model of online and in-person learning starting next week.
Parents say that is not good enough. They say it's not fair that sports are being held, but students are not in school full-time.
"It's frustrating because my kids don't even want to do it. They feel as though it's a prison situation when they read through the guidelines that the school has put into place. The kids have to wear masks on top of put plastic barriers around themselves and then they have to carry these plastic barriers with them throughout the building, and take them with them wherever they go from classroom to classroom on top of carrying their Chromebooks," Joanna Pechel said.
Parents also expressed concern about the chemicals being used to sanitize buildings and classrooms.
Newswatch 16 reached out to the superintendent and is waiting to hear back.