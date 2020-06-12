Parade of Trees takes place in Swoyersville

The parade also served as a special surprise for a town resident.

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — The Mayor of Swoyersville wasn't about to let anything get in the way of his community's Christmas spirit.

The Parade of Trees was held throughout the town Saturday evening.

The parade also served as a special surprise for Barbara Pitcavage.

After a rough year of losing her husband and having to self-quarantine, she was honored by being named the grand marshal of the parade.

"A lot of parades have been cancelled, a lot of Santa visits have been cancelled. We could do it safely, I said from the beginning. We got the word out and everybody was very excited," said Chris Concert, Mayor of Swoyersville.

"I thought 'good, now I can get out of the house for a change.' Never expecting to get the key to the city. I'm just overwhelmed," said Barbara Pitcavage.