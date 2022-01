For the last 26 years, the Grotto Pizza at Harvey's Lake showcases different Christmas trees in support of charities.

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — A holiday fundraiser in Luzerne County was the most successful one yet.

The 2021 Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees raised more than $52,000 in donations for local organizations.

That's 13 percent more than last year.

For the last 26 years, the Grotto Pizza at Harvey's Lake showcases different Christmas trees in support of charities.

Visitors vote for their favorite trees through monetary donations.