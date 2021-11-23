'Parade of Trees' begins in Luzerne County

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — A 26-year-old holiday tradition is back in Luzerne County.
It's Grotto Pizza's "Parade of Trees", and it's a major fundraiser for local charities.
Tuesday night marked the first night of the parade of trees with a decorating party in the dining room of Grotto Pizza in Harvey's Lake.
Representatives from dozens of businesses and charities each decorated a tree.
When customers visit the restaurant they can vote for their favorite tree by making a donation.
Each donation goes directly to the charity the tree supports.
"Obviously this year I think along of people around our area and around the world that this year is sort of a sigh of relief not that there all in the clear or anything like that. That certainly things are a little more normal than they have been in the past and to have this kick off party the way it's become, that start of the Christmas for so many of us, it's really nice to have that back," said Tony Decosmo, with Grotto Pizza.
Since the parade of trees began more than $370,000 has been raised for local charities.
You can cast your vote for your favorite tree until New Year's Eve at the Grotto Pizza in Luzerne County.
