Parade of trees at Grotto Pizza

It's the 27th year for the holiday tradition in Harvey's Lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — A holiday tradition is underway in Luzerne County's back mountain.

The 27th annual Parade of Trees kicked off Tuesday night at the Grotto Pizza in Harvey's Lake.

Dozens of businesses and charities were on hand to decorate the trees.

During the holiday season, customers at Grotto Pizza can vote on their favorite tree by making a donation.

The Parade of Trees has raised more than $425,000 for charities over its first 26 years.