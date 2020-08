Fire trucks and a line of other vehicles honked as they passed the home of Ryan Wasko.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — It was a very special day for one young man in Luzerne County.

A drive-by parade worked its way past the home of Ryan Wasko of Forty Fort.

Ryan is celebrating his 21st birthday this year.

He is a volunteer firefighter for Kingston and is a well-known guy in the community.

Friends and family held the event Friday night to show him how much love there is for him in the community.