Pairing cookies and wine in Luzerne County

A winery in Luzerne County showed patrons what wine paired best with their Girl Scout cookies.

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — A troop of Girl Scouts showed some entrepreneurial spirit in Luzerne County on Sunday.

Members from Troop 30304 set up shop outside Pisano Family Wines in Hunlock Creek to sell cookies.

Adults who purchased a box could then go inside the winery to taste wines specifically paired with each type of Girl Scout cookie.

"We give them 5 different samples of wine and paired them up with 5 different cookies. I think they like it so far. It's something new, something different," said Alison Pisano, owner of Pisano Family Wines.