Pair of kittens in bag dumped at hospital in Wilkes-Barre

The search is on for the person who allegedly dumped the animals outside a hospital earlier this week.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two orange tabby kittens are now safe and sound at the SPCA of Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre City Police found the kittens in a bag early Monday morning near Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

"Luckily, the officers were able to save the animals and bring them to our care so we can see that they are healthy and happy," said SPCA of Luzerne County Executive Director Todd Hevner.

Now, police are trying to find the person responsible.

Officials with the SPCA of Luzerne County estimate the kittens are three to four weeks old.

Luckily the two are healthy with no injuries.

"They are exceptionally young, which comes with its own challenged and obstacles for animals," explained Hevner.

"Unfortunately, these kittens need to be with their mom; they are not old enough to be separated from their mom; they'll need round-the-clock care. They'll need to be bottle fed, and we need to make sure they are eating," said Humane Society Police Officer Vickie VanGorder.

Wilkes-Barre City Police say a man seen in a surveillance photo holding a bag is a suspect.

As dumping animals becomes more and more common, VanGorder urges people to reach out for help instead.

"We may have a foster that's able to help the out, there's always an avenue, but be honest with us. If we do not know, we can't help, and we can't help if people aren't honest," said VanGorder.

"It's heartbreaking. We see cases every day. Each and everyone is heartbreaking, and unfortunately, it's not as rare as we would hope," said Hevner.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is asking anyone with information on this act of animal cruelty to reach out at 570-208-4231.