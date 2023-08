The popular annual event kicks off on Thursday.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Crews are sprucing things up in anticipation of the 2023 Pittston Tomato Festival in Luzerne County.

Crews painted the lines on Tuesday to mark the parade route for this weekend.

The line painting is just one step of many to ensure the annual tomato festival goes off without a hitch.

They also painted tomatoes in several spots in the city.