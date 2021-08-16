Paint shortage forcing stores to plan ahead

Paint supplies are running low. It's yet another shortage stemming from the pandemic, but a recent weather event froze production and made things worse.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Many Americans have been spending a lot more time at home over the last year because of the pandemic. At Color World Floor and Wall in Pittston, Owner Gary Biaera said paint has been in high demand as locals look to improve their living spaces.

"When you were home and there was nothing to do and you couldn't go to the beach and you couldn't go to the carnival and you're in your house and you look at the wall and it's terrible and you're like oh," Biaera said. "Cheapest way to do it, buy a gallon of paint and you have a new look for your room."



But while those gallons were flying off the shelves, paint manufacturing largely shut down due to the threat of Coronavirus outbreaks. The big freeze in Texas this February didn't help either, turning buckets of paint into blocks of ice and depleting resources.

"That's where all the chemicals come for these paints," Biaera said. "So those chemical plants aren't back up to where they're supposed to be right now.>



The perfect storm created a paint shortage, prompting store owners like Biaera to increase the size of their orders to try and stay ahead of it. He said that's only made the problem worse.

"If you're looking for lesser quality paint, like very inexpensive paint right now, that's basically nonexistent,"Biaera said.



There's still cans of paint on the shelves at Color World, but it's mostly premium brands. The stock in the back room is lower than normal.