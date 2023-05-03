PA State police hold ceremonies in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties

Troopers and their families gathered to remember those who lost their lives.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Celebrations took place for the 118th anniversary of the Pennsylvania State Police in Luzerne County.

Current and former state troopers gathered at the Wilkes-Barre Barracks in Hanover Township for a ceremony.

Students from Hanover Area High School sang the national anthem.

The names of fallen officers from Troop P were also read aloud.

"I remember all of the Pennsylvania State Troopers, not only living but who have deceased and who have set the record for all of us to be able to continue to traditions," said Francis Koscelnak, retired PSP major.

Following the ceremony, the troopers and guests were treated to lunch at the barracks in Luzerne County.

In Lackawanna County, a ceremony to honor fallen troopers from the Dunmore Barracks.

Troopers and their families gathered to remember those who lost their lives.

Retired members say it's a way to carry on the brotherhood of protecting and serving the community.

"It's a comradery unlike any other, there is a brotherhood that starts in the academy and goes out forever," said Bill Satkowsky, retired PSP corporal.

The Pennsylvania State Police was formed in 1905, the first state police force in the United States.