PA House Speaker McClinton visits King's College

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — King's College had a special guest to celebrate Women's History Month.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton made history just weeks ago by becoming the first woman and first black woman to be elected Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

She spoke about her journey, experiences, and rise to leadership and discussed the work that still needs to be done.

"Now in 2023, we recognize that our work is not done, as it relates to defending democracy, protecting the sacred right to vote, and making sure there are opportunities, liberty, and justice for all," McClinton said.

The event was hosted by several different organizations, including The Wilkes Barre NAACP, Action Together NEPA, and The King's College Women's Studies Committee.