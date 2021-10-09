Pa Department of Education tours new school in Wilkes-Barre

The tour of the new campus comes only days after students were welcomed for the first time.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Education secretary toured the new Wilkes-Barre Area High School Friday.

He walked around with the superintendent and other school leaders, met with students and staff about what the school means to them as well as the community as a whole.

Although the visit was also slated to include conversations with students about getting vaccinated, Newswatch 16 didn't see that take place during the visit.

But the secretary did comment on the importance of mitigation techniques to reporters after his tour and how they can keep students learning inside the new school, rather than returning to remote learning.

"Think that's a really important way to think about things like the vaccination face coverings as well in other aspects. It is really a way to sustain the entire school year. I think for many of these kids, the one thing that I know is probably a fact for many of them is that they miss the interaction, not just with their peers with their teachers with the learning," said Dr. Noe Ortega, Pa Department of Education Secretary.

Wilkes barre Area School District will be hosting a vaccination clinic for eligible students on September 17 and October 1.