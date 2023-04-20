Owner of old Huber Breaker property charged with environmental crimes

State investigators say Paselo Logistics and Pasquale Scalleat face numerous charges related to the management of hazardous waste and unlawful conduct.

ASHLEY, Pa. — A company and its owner that purchased the old Huber Breaker in Luzerne County have been charged with hazardous materials violations.

Investigators say hazardous materials were stored and disposed of at the site in Ashley without the proper permits from DEP. Also, the company failed to remove asbestos and other liquid waste and operated a solid-waste storage container without a permit.

The Huber Breaker was purchased in October 2013 and demolished in 2014.

Between 2013 and 2018, the company and Scalleat were sent numerous notices about the failure to remove hazardous waste from the property, and they failed to do so. In addition, investigators say Scalleat disposed of asbestos around the property and let it leak into the soil. Waste was stored around the property without the proper permits after the company was told numerous times to remove it. Hazardous waste was also dumped in an old mine shaft