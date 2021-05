The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

LAUREL RUN, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash tied up traffic in part of Luzerne County.

State police say a big rig overturned along East Northampton Street in Laurel Run around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, in the area of Giant's Despair.

Troopers have not said if the driver was injured.